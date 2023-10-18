Helix Introduces Pre-Launch Futures To Enable Public Access For Highly Anticipated Unlisted Tokens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix , the decentralized orderbook exchange built on Injective , today launched Pre-Launch Futures. This innovative product offering empowers traders to engage in futures trading for upcoming tokens that have yet to officially launch, democratizing access to highly anticipated assets.

Traditionally, gaining access to assets before their official launch has been a privilege reserved for early contributors, VCs or wealthy insiders. Helix is aiming to disrupt this closed system by allowing, for the first time ever, the decentralized trading of popular upcoming tokens prior to their official launch or listing on a public cryptocurrency exchange.



The first Pre-Launch Futures market available on Helix will feature the much-anticipated Celestia (TIA) token. Celestia claims to be one of the first modular blockchain networks and has raised $55 Million to date from leading funds such as Bain Capital Crypto and Polychain. Celestia is speculated to launch its token on major exchanges within the coming weeks.

Unlike other exchanges, however, Helix will be the first exchange to grant the general public access to the Celestia (TIA) token through its perpetual market through this new Pre-Launch Futures product. This marks a significant milestone in the crypto trading landscape, providing equal opportunities for all traders.

With Pre-Launch Futures, Helix is poised to redefine the future of crypto trading by offering a fully decentralized, community-driven platform that empowers users to participate in the most promising token launches. Helix invites traders and crypto enthusiasts to experience this revolutionary feature and become part of the decentralized trading revolution.

This latest development follows the recent release of Helix Institutional , a decentralized exchange for major institutions, where only whitelisted addresses that have passed KYC can interact and trade with one another.



About Helix

Helix is the premier fully-decentralized order book exchange for trading cryptoassets. It features an easy-to-use interface for novice and native crypto traders alike, helping to bring DeFi trading to the masses. Helix offers best-in-class security with near zero fees, lightning fast speeds, and unmatched rebates to create the most vibrant trading environment. For more information, please visit

About Injective

Injective is a lightning-fast interoperable layer-one blockchain optimized for building the premier Web3 finance applications. Injective provides developers with powerful plug-and-play modules for creating unmatched dApps. INJ is the native token that powers Injective and its rapidly growing ecosystem. Injective is incubated by Binance and is backed by prominent investors such as Jump Crypto, Pantera, and Mark Cuban. For more information, please visit

