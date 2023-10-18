Global CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market Size To Reach USD 13,072.73 Million In 2032 |Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market size is expected to reach USD 13,072.73 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 20.4% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady CRISPR/CAS 9 market revenue growth is due to ability for researchers and experts to use the technology to correct genetic defects, yield better crop varieties, and treat human diseases.

CAS 9 is an enzyme that acts as a pair of molecular scissors and can cut two strands of DNA at a specific location in the genome so that bits of DNA can be added or removed. Technological advancements in CRISPR/CAS 9 has revolutionized areas of cancer research and treatment. Currently, it has become mainstream methodology in cancer biology studies. In April 2021, the U.S. FDA approved clinical trial testing for CRISPR-based gene therapy product, which have been designed to treat genetic defects that can lead to sickle cell disease. Scientists at UC San Francisco (UCSF), UC Berkeley, and UC Los Angeles (UCLA) have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to jointly launch an early phase, first-in-human clinical trial of a CRISPR gene correction therapy in patients with sickle cell disease using the patient's own blood-forming stem cells. Receive the FREE Sample Report of CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market Research Insights @ Moreover, development of CRISPR-based diagnostic tests to address sample collection and timeline challenges for screening of COVID-19 is driving market growth. The tests are designed to provide various advantages such as high sensitivity and precision, portability, and rapid detection. In March 2020, New York genome center researchers developed new CRISPR screening technology to target RNA, including RNA of COVID-19 virus. However, lack of international regulatory framework for gene editing products is hampering market revenue growth. Countries are evaluating to what extent are the current regulations adequate for research conducted with gene editing. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 1,404.6 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 20.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 13,072.73 Million Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Product & Service, application, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Boston Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca PLC, GenScript, eGenesis, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hera BioLabs, and Takara Bio Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market is consolidated, with few small- and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient product and services in the CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market. Some major players operating in the market are:



Boston Merck KGaA

AstraZeneca PLC

GenScript

eGenesis

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hera BioLabs Takara Bio Inc.

Strategic Development



In June 2021, QIAGEN launched dedicated CRISPR products for simplified and rapid analysis of gene editing experiments. QIAGEN's QIAprep& CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions allow researchers to analyze edited genetic material at rapid speed and efficiency to determine how their interventions have changed functions of DNA sequence. In May 2021, ERS Genomics Limited and GenScript Biotech Corporation announced signing of a non-exclusive agreement granting the latter access to ERS Genomics' CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio. ERS was formed to provide access to foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property that is co-owned by GenScript Biotech Corporation and Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. The agreement will enhance GenScript's CRISPR offering for gene and cell therapy research.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



In June 2021, QIAGEN launched dedicated CRISPR products for simplified and rapid analysis of gene editing experiments. QIAGEN's QIAprep& CRISPR Kit and CRISPR Q-Primer Solutions allow researchers to analyze edited genetic material with rapid speed and efficiency to determine how their interventions have changed function of DNA sequence.

Product segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 due to emergence of innovative tools and CRISPR CAS 9 gene editing kits. These products address several objectives such as genome engineering, genome cleavage, easy gene knockouts, and reduced off-target cutting.

Genome engineering gives scientists the ability to change an organism's DNA. CRISPR/CAS 9 is one of the approaches of genome editing as it is cheaper, faster and more accurate than the existing methods. Genome engineering is being used in research on a wide variety of diseases including hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, and sickle cell disease.

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as pharmaceutical companies are rapidly adopting CRISPR/CAS 9 technology to develop improved biological models for human diseases in less time. Ongoing pipeline projects by major biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth. Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register a rapid rate during the forecast period due to high demand from China. CRISPR/CAS 9 is being utilized in China to delete genes in livestock which inhibit hair and muscle growth to grow larger stocks for the country's commercial wool and meat industries. In the future, it could become a common way to expand livestock industries. The Chinese government awarded almost USD 3.5 million to 42 CRISPR projects.

For More Details On this Report @

Emergen Research has segmented the global CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market on the basis of product & service, application, end-use, and region:



Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



By Product



Kits & Enzymes





Vector-based Cas



DNA-free Cas



Libraries



Design Tool



Antibodies



Others



By Service



Cell Line Engineering



gRNA Design



Microbial Gene Editing

DNA Synthesis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Biomedical



Genome Engineering



Disease Model Studies



Functional Genomics



Epigenetics



Others

Agricultural

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academics & Government Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest Of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market By Test Location (PoC, OTC), By Technology (PCR-based, Hybridization-based, Others), By Application (Oncology, Hematology, Others) and By End-Use (Decentralized Labs, Hospitals, Others), Forecasts to 2027

NGS Sample Preparation Market By Workflow (NGS Library Preparation Kits, Semi-automated Library Preparation, Others), By Application (Oncology, Clinical Investigation, Others), and By End-User (Academic, Clinical, Others), Forecasts to 2027

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market , By Product (Kits and Reagents, Instruments), Isolation & purification type (DNA, RNA), By Application, By Method, By End User, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market , By Vector Type (Plasmid DNA, AAV), By Disease Type (Cancer, Genetic Disorder), By Application (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market , By Interoperability Level (Foundational Interoperability, Structural Interoperability, Semantic Interoperability), By Type (Software Solutions, Services), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Contrast Media Market

Hemato Oncology Testing Market

Oncological Phototherapy Market

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Renal Denervation Market

Human Papilloma Virus Testing and Pap Test Market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

Sterilization Container Systems Market

Smart Insulin Delivery Patch Market

Surgical Sutures Market

Infusion Pump Market

Lycopene Market

Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market

Particle Therapy Market

Vascular Closure Devices (VCD) Market

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

Fertility Test Market

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Allergy Diagnostics Market





Tags CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology CRISPR/CAS 9 Technology Market technology healthcare market research market report Related Links