Defense Forces Destroy Russian Su-25 In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Zaporizhzhia direction.
The joint press center of the defense forces of Tavria sector posted this on Facebook .
The enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position southwest of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, according to the report. Read also: Zalu
zhnyi shares video of ATACMS being launched in Ukrain
"An enemy Su-25 aircraft was destroyed. Also, soldiers of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops continue their offensive – they have partial success south of Robotyne," the command noted.
As reported, the defense forces have partial success in the area of Robotyne in Melitopol direction.
