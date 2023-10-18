Invaders Again Hit Kherson Region With Guided Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians again hit Beryslav district of Kherson region with guided bombs dropped from three fighter jets.

"The occupiers dropped six guided aerial bombs. They hit two settlements in Beryslav district. The attack was carried out by three Su-34 fighter jets," Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Telegram .

Man killed inon region as result of Russian air strike

According to him, information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being established.

As reported, Russian fighter jets already attacked Beryslav district today.