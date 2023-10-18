Yogaworks Eyes An Invigorating Future By Tapping Courtney Bier As General Manager

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtney Bier has been named General Manager at YogaWorks , a business unit of GoDigital Media Group and the most trusted and experienced provider of quality yoga instruction for students of all levels and ages. Bringing a rich background across marketing and brand building, Bier will lead YogaWorks in exploring new programs and initiatives designed to propel the brand's growth and continued appeal to wellness-minded people across the U.S.



“YogaWorks is a revolutionary leader in the mindful movement and fitness category, and I couldn't be more proud to lead their next chapter,” said Bier.“As both a passionate marketer and an avid lover of yoga and mindfulness practices, I was immediately drawn to this unique opportunity to marry two of my greatest passions. YogaWorks is designing exciting new projects for our growing community, and I am thrilled to help elevate the brand and its diverse portfolio of offerings.”

Bier's appointment comes on the heels of successive hits for the historic brand, including the launch of a new app, a groundbreaking partnership with Susan G. Komen for the breast cancer community, and incredible growth in retention and new customers. In the months to come, YogaWorks, with Bier's guidance, will activate additional key initiatives, including the relaunch of its renowned legacy teacher training program, unique community-centric classes on the newly developed cross-platform app, and exciting retreat programs in some of the most beautiful destinations in the world – designed to provide practitioners with in-person opportunities to deepen their practice and benefit from hands-on guidance from YogaWorks' talented instructors.

“YogaWorks is special to us, so we engaged in a comprehensive and thorough search of several candidates, but Courtney stood out in the crowd,” said Logan Mulvey, YogaWorks CEO and GoDigital Media Group Co-founder.“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Courtney to our family to lead YogaWorks' next chapter. Her background and experience with brands that matter, growth marketing, and our own community will build on our strong foundation to an incredible next chapter.”

Bier joins YogaWorks after an extensive career in marketing rooted in brand building. Prior to joining the company, she served as the Director of Marketing at BÉIS, where she spearheaded both brand and new product launch initiatives alongside the executive leadership group and oversaw the brand marketing division. With more than 11 years of experience creating comprehensive strategy and marketing frameworks that drive community and customer affinity, Bier comes to YogaWorks with deep expertise in strategy, integrated marketing, and content.

Bier spent the early part of her career in the retail industry, working with brands Catherine Deane and 7 for All Mankind, and on the agency side, counseling a diverse roster of clients at Rogers & Cowan PMK, where she was a founding member of the strategy, transformation, & marketing division. During her tenure, she expanded the division tenfold to service clients such as Verizon, Mastercard, DreamWorks Animation, Kobe Bryant Inc., Kora Organics by Miranda Kerr, Keratin Complex, and more. Bier, a Southern California native, is a graduate of Pepperdine University.

About YogaWorks:

YogaWorks is the most trusted and experienced provider of quality yoga instruction for students of all levels and ages in the U.S. For more than three decades, YogaWorks has been cultivating the richest yoga talent from around the globe to offer both traditional and innovative programming that promotes total physical and emotional well-being. Today, YogaWorks' leading workout platform comprises 1,400+ on-demand classes and delivers 10 live daily classes. YogaWorks is a division of GoDigital Media Group , a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson, with a mission to connect consumers to joy through content, community, and commerce. For more information on YogaWorks, visit yogaworks .

About GoDigital Media Group:

GoDigital Media Group inspires happiness through content, community, and commerce, across consumer passion points in music, entertainment, sports, and beyond. It is a privately held multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson to address the convergence of media and technology. Applying a technology-enabled IP rights management approach, GoDigital generates value through innovation and investment in each of its brands. Select business units include Bob's Stores, Cinq Music, Eastern Mountain Sports, NGLmitu, Sound Royalties and YogaWorks. To learn more, visit godigitalmg .

Media Contact:

Desiree Dozier



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

YogaWorks





Courtney Bier, General Manager at YogaWorks, a business unit of GoDigital Media Group Courtney Bier, General Manager at YogaWorks, a business unit of GoDigital Media Group Tags YogaWorks yoga GoDigital Media Group Executive Leadership Leadership Related Links