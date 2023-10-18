Most Employers Plan To Increase Number Of Vacancies Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, 51% of companies continued to hire employees, and 65% of businesses plan to open job vacancies next year.
The data are indicated in the labor market research published by the European Business Association (EBA).
In particular, 51% of respondents reported an expansion of job functions and hiring new employees in 2023. Only 8% of respondents reported staff reductions.
At the same time, 76% of respondents reported an increase in employees' salary levels, while 1.5% of respondents reported a decrease.
Among those businesses that supported employees by increasing salary levels, 47% of companies had salary increases of 10-15%, 26% had increases of 15-20%, 8% had increases of more than 20%, and 8% had increases of less than 10%.
Speaking about plans for 2024, 65% of businesses plan to open job vacancies and over 80% of businesses do not intend to reduce their workforce.
In addition, 93% of research participants confirmed that in their companies, there are plans to increase salary levels in 2024.“It is important to note that 29% of HR specialists mentioned that in their companies, there are plans to increase salary levels by 10-15%, 12% of HR specialists said that their companies are planning to raise salaries by 5-10%, 10% of HR specialists indicated plans for a 15-20% increase, and only 2% of respondents mentioned that their company is planning a salary increase of more than 20%,” reads the research.
Among the enterprises surveyed, 55% of companies confirmed that they are already experiencing a labor shortage, 33% partially feel this shortage, and 12% do not yet feel the shortage.
In September, Ukrainian employers opened almost 106,000 vacancies in the labor market, being the largest offer since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
