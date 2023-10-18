Ibex Continues To Grow In The Philippines Hiring 2,000 New Employees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it is hiring 2,000 new employees in Manila and Bohol to meet growing demand for its industry-leading BPO 2.0 customer experience (CX) solutions.



“We continue to see strong demand from new and existing clients, which include global leaders in healthcare, technology, retail, E-commerce, shipping and logistics, insurance, etc., and are excited to hire 2,000 new employees for our sites in Manila and Bohol, which will bring our team in the Philippines to more than 16,000,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines.“ibex has built an amazing team and culture in the Philippines and is committed to investing in our people to help them develop their skills and advance their careers. Combining the best talent, training, and employee experience with our AI-enabled Wave X technology platform allows ibex to deliver amazing customer experiences for many of the world's top brands.”

ibex operates eight client service centers in the Philippines – Quezon City, City of Mandaluyong, Pasig City, City of Parañaque, City of Muntinlupa, Davao City, and Tagbilaran City. ibex's award-winning culture and unparalleled employee experience includes a full range of fun activities and events for employees year-round, including annual employee VIP events, ibex Idol global talent competition, ibex Sirens beauty pageant celebrating LGBTQIA+ employees, Customer Service Week and ongoing employee wellness programs.

In addition, ibex recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its VIP Employee Recognition Events with a two-day event in the Philippines where ibex employees gave back to local communities and volunteered in community projects through ibex Cares, the company's global philanthropic program.

“Many of the world's top brands count on ibex to deliver amazing customer interactions at every touch,” Alvarez added.“I encourage all job seekers to apply today. Come join the winning team at ibex.”

ibex invites anyone interested in joining its winning team in Manila and Bohol to stop by and apply. For more information and to apply online, go to our career page at or visit us on Facebook at .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2 in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex



Investor Contact:

Michael Darwal

ibex



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





ibex Continues to Grow in the Philippines; Hiring 2,000 New Employees Philippines Hiring Efforts PR graphic