Catch+Release Names Its First Chief Technology Officer, Jim Mccollom

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catch+Release , the content licensing marketplace for brands and creators, today announced the promotion of Jim McCollom to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) from Head of Product + Engineering. As a seasoned innovator and strategic leader with a deep technical background, McCollom will continue to drive Catch+Release's marketplace capabilities to meet the needs of large to mid size brands and protect content creators through fair compensation..



McCollom brings a wealth of experience gained from his prior positions, including Vice President of Cloud Engineering at DataStax , Director of Platform Engineering at Lending Club , and Software Development Manager at Amazon . In each of these roles, he consistently achieved exceptional results, contributing significantly to the success of these renowned, growing companies that deliver unique customer value.

Over his 20+ year career, McCollom has demonstrated a remarkable ability to grow and retain top talent engineering teams. He has cultivated a product and engineering-centric culture firmly grounded in modern development techniques. His career highlights include shaping technological strategies, leading high-performing teams, and consistently delivering customer-centric solutions on time and within budget, spanning industries from fintech to healthcare.

"Jim has been an integral part of our leadership team, and his dedication to driving innovation has been exceptional. His vision, combined with his commitment to elevating Catch+Release as an industry leader, has resulted in groundbreaking products and features, such as our industry-leading AI search. It's an exciting time in our industry, and with Jim's leadership, we're confident that we'll continue to maintain our position at the forefront of the content licensing world," said Analisa Goodin, CEO and Founder, Catch+Release.

"I'm very honored to take on the role of CTO at Catch+Release. The journey we've embarked upon together has been nothing short of remarkable. I'm incredibly grateful to be part of a team that consistently drives tech innovation, making it possible for us to provide our customers and users valuable solutions in the ever-changing content licensing landscape. As we navigate through the headwinds of innovation, I'm excited about the path ahead, and I'm committed to continuing to advance our mission and deliver pioneering solutions," said McCollom.

About Catch+Release

Catch+Release is a content licensing marketplace for brands and creators. Marketers have peace of mind knowing that they can curate and license content within budget and on time. Brands should take creative risks, not legal ones. Catch+Release helps you find the gems to tell your story by curating from the most unlikely places. World-leading brands, including Meta, Amazon, Uber, Disney, Nike, and ESPN, bring high-performing campaigns to market with content sourced and licensed by Catch+Release. Submit your own content and get paid to do what you love. Catch+Release is backed by Accel, Cervin, Stagwell, HarborVest Partners, Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant's 35V, Nick Mehta, Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Visit or LinkedIn , Instagram , and TikTok .

Media Contact

Elena Lopez

Jmac PR for Catch+Release



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



Catch+Release

Jim McCollom

DataStax

Amazon Lending Club





Jim McCollom, CTO at Catch+Release Catch+Release CTO Jim McCollom Tags Catch+Release Jim McCollom CTO AI AI-powered content licensing content creators Chief Technology Officer Related Links