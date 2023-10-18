Defense Forces: Russians Regrouping In Avdiyivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka direction, the Russians are regrouping and keep trying to encircle Avdiyivka.

"In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka direction, the enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiyivka. The enemy is regrouping. Five enemy attacks were repelled here," the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Tavria direction posted on Facebook .

The enemy launched six missile strikes and 27 airstrikes, carried out 33 combat engagements, and launched 799 artillery strikes.

In Maryinka and Shakhtarske directions, the defense forces repelled more than 20 Russian attacks in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka, as well as two attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka in Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the soldiers of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops continue their offensive and have partial success south of Robotyne.

Missile and artillery forces of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops performed 1,412 fire missions during the day. The enemy lost 288 people. Three invaders were captured.

Sixteen units of Russian military equipment were destroyed, including five armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems, one aircraft, three unmanned aerial vehicles, two vehicles. An enemy ammunition depot was also destroyed.