Jordan Digital Marketing Lands Two Finalist Honors In 2023 Search Engine Land Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordan Digital Marketing , an independent digital marketing agency specializing in elite account performance for high-growth B2B and B2C lead gen clients, has been named a finalist in two categories for the 2023 Search Engine Land awards : Small PPC Agency of the Year and Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative - SEO.



The awards, in their ninth year, celebrate top digital marketing agencies for their work in paid and organic search. Jordan Digital Marketing (JDM) adds the finalist honors to a finalist selection for the 2023 Google Premier Partner award for Workplace Excellence.

“Being recognized for our work in our two core practices is incredibly gratifying,” said Tyler Jordan, CEO of Jordan Digital Marketing.“The culture of excellence we've built has driven great results for our clients, and to be honored by a platform as prominent as Search Engine Land is something the whole team can celebrate.”

Along with its remote orientation and founding principles, including radical transparency and the mentality of treating client businesses like their own, JDM's philosophy is to encourage employees to build careers that fit their lives, not the other way around. The company has worked to build a benefits package that reflects the needs and priorities of its employees and uses salary transparency and DEI best practices to ensure equitable hiring procedures.

The approach has helped JDM attract some of the industry's most accomplished experts in paid and organic acquisition and analytics. The agency specializes in driving efficient growth for fast-growing clients primarily in the B2B, SaaS, and Fintech verticals. Clients include Sentry, Secureframe, Ocrolus, and more.

For more information, visit or contact Hillary Read at .



Jordan Digital Marketing 2023 Search Engine Land Awards





Tags Advertising Digital Agencies Jordan Digital Marketing SEO PPC Search Engine Marketing Search Engine Land Performance Marketing Related Links