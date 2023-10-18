Chairman Of Supreme Court Of Turkiye Visits Supreme Court Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A delegation headed by Chairman of the Supreme Court of the
Republic of Turkiye Mehmet Akarja visited the Supreme Court of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Chairman of the Supreme Court and Judicial-Legal Council Inam
Karimov noted that judicial relations between Turkiye and
Azerbaijan have reached a new stage and are successfully
developing. It was brought to attention that the judicial bodies of
both countries have made a great contribution to the development of
bilateral relations.
It was noted that the sincere brotherly relations between
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan play a
special role in strengthening relations between the two
countries.
Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, the head of the
delegation Mehmet Akarja highly assessed bilateral relations and
noted special attention is paid to the development of these
relations. The importance of strengthening cooperation in the
judicial-legal field for the whole Turkic world was discussed.
Issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the
meeting.
