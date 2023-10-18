President Of Turkmenistan Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Turkmenistan Sardar Berdimuhamedov has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on occasion of the Day of Restoration of
Independence.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich!
I am honored to convey my sincere congratulations and best
wishes to you on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of
Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has reached new heights in the social and economic
areas, and continues to confidently advance towards increasing its
influence in the international arena.
We attach great importance to the brotherly relations between
Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I express my readiness
to continue making comprehensive efforts together with you to raise
Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan cooperation to a higher level.
Dear Ilham Heydarovich, taking this good opportunity, I
sincerely wish you good health, happiness and prosperity, and the
brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, progress and welfare.
With deep respect,
Serdar Berdimuhamedov
President of Turkmenistan
