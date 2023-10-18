GUAM Secretary General Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Allow me, on behalf of the International Secretariat of the ODED-GUAM, to congratulate You and, in your person, the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 18 October - the Restoration of Independence Day!

This year, the National holiday is being celebrated with the remarkable historic achievement – completing the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, owing to the anti-terrorist measures conducted on September 19, 2023. This process has been solemnly finalized by the reinstating on October 15, 2023, of the national symbols in Khankendi and all regional towns of Qarabagh.

Thus, the process of the national resurgence started by the National leader Heydar Aliyev in 1993, the most critical, dramatic period in the history of independent Azerbaijan, when the nation was on the brink of collapse, has been successfully continued under your leadership towards complete restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. We also want to pay tribute to and remember all national heroes who sacrificed their lives in this process.

This is a true triumph of integrity, cohesion, consistency, and continuity in the country's leadership based on national interests, national unity, and international law. This historic achievement attains a special meaning today, as the people of Azerbaijan are marking the Centennial anniversary of the National Leader.

We sincerely wish you further success in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the liberated territories, relocation of the refugees and displaced to their native lands, and the reintegration of these regions into the national economy and social fabric.

Thanks to the victories and progress of the Republic of Azerbaijan, we are facing a new era in the history of our region. It reveals bright perspectives and promising opportunities for inclusive and comprehensive regional cooperation and sustainable development of a geography of enormous potential and growing geostrategic importance. And, as always, we in GUAM stand ready to support further and contribute to promoting regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Excellency, on this special occasion, we wish you further success in development, and strengthening of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We wish peace, progress, and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan!

Yours sincerely,

Altai Efendiev

GUAM Secretary General