GUAM Secretary General Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on
occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Allow me, on behalf of the International Secretariat of the
ODED-GUAM, to congratulate You and, in your person, the people of
the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 18 October - the
Restoration of Independence Day!
This year, the National holiday is being celebrated with the
remarkable historic achievement – completing the restoration of the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, owing to the anti-terrorist measures conducted on
September 19, 2023. This process has been solemnly finalized by the
reinstating on October 15, 2023, of the national symbols in
Khankendi and all regional towns of Qarabagh.
Thus, the process of the national resurgence started by the
National leader Heydar Aliyev in 1993, the most critical, dramatic
period in the history of independent Azerbaijan, when the nation
was on the brink of collapse, has been successfully continued under
your leadership towards complete restoration of the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of the country. We also want to pay
tribute to and remember all national heroes who sacrificed their
lives in this process.
This is a true triumph of integrity, cohesion, consistency, and
continuity in the country's leadership based on national interests,
national unity, and international law. This historic achievement
attains a special meaning today, as the people of Azerbaijan are
marking the Centennial anniversary of the National Leader.
We sincerely wish you further success in the rehabilitation and
reconstruction of the liberated territories, relocation of the
refugees and displaced to their native lands, and the reintegration
of these regions into the national economy and social fabric.
Thanks to the victories and progress of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, we are facing a new era in the history of our region.
It reveals bright perspectives and promising opportunities for
inclusive and comprehensive regional cooperation and sustainable
development of a geography of enormous potential and growing
geostrategic importance. And, as always, we in GUAM stand ready to
support further and contribute to promoting regional peace,
stability, and sustainable development.
Excellency, on this special occasion, we wish you further
success in development, and strengthening of the independence of
the Republic of Azerbaijan. We wish peace, progress, and prosperity
to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan!
Yours sincerely,
Altai Efendiev
GUAM Secretary General
