Cancer Help Desk® Announces Formation Of Oncology Nurse Advisory Board

- Deb Christensen, APRN, MSN, RN, AOCNSBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cancer Help Desk, Inc., a nonprofit, public benefit organization dedicated to serving oncology patients, caregivers, providers, and researchers is a proud to announce the formation of its Oncology Nurse Advisory Board. This esteemed panel of nurse experts will play a decisive role in guiding Cancer Help Desk's mission to dynamically improve cancer care. Cancer Help Desk's mission is to combine compassion, expert knowledge, and evidence-based science when offering personalized education, resources, and treatment choices to people dealing with cancer.The members of the newly formed Oncology Nurse Advisory Board are:. Heather Askren, DNP, NP-C, RN, OCN. Jessica Brodbeck, MSN, RN, AOCNS. Susan Bruce, MSN, RN, AOCNS. Cindi Cantril, MPH, RN, OCN, CBCN. Sheila Gwinn, BSN, RN, OCNAdvisory Board member Sheila Gwinn understands that not all cancer patients have access to the same level of care.“Growing up in Appalachia, I'm naturally drawn to serve the underserved,” Sheila commented.“Cancer Help Desk's mission, vision, and values speak to their commitment to improve health equity in cancer care of these populations. I'm excited to be a part of this team.”“I am honored to be part of Cancer Help Desk and fully support their commitment to inform cancer patients and their families about options they may not know are available,” stated oncology nurse, Cindi Cantril, a fierce patient advocate and founding member of the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS).“It's exciting to be on the ground floor building something that will benefit cancer patients,” said Susan Bruce. She is the author of numerous oncology journal articles and served on the ONS Board of Directors (2018-2021).“We are thrilled to have the guidance of these highly accomplished nurses,” said Deb Christensen, APRN, MSN, RN, AOCNS, Cancer Help Desk's Director of Patient Services.“Their years of experience will add invaluable insights to Cancer Help Desk's efforts as we collaborate to develop educational materials, refine patient support programs, and provide valuable input on the evolving needs of cancer patients and their families.”____________________________________About Cancer Help Desk, Inc.Cancer Help Desk is dedicated to serving cancer patients, caregivers, oncology providers, and researchers as a neutral liaison. Using evidence-based science and extensive clinical expertise, they offer personalized education, resources, and choices to anyone dealing with cancer-with urgency, respect, and compassion. Our Answers. Your Choices. More information on Cancer Help Desk can be found at . You can also follow Cancer Help Desk on Facebook (@mycancerhelpdesk), Instagram (@mycancerhelpdesk), and Cancer Help Desk on LinkedIn.

