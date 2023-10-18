Procrastination Banished In A Brand New Utility App, Live By The Spin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Live your life on the edge... of a coin - in this new digital decision maker app from the upcoming mobile FMV game Clive is a Good Guy

- Krishna StottMANCHESTER, UK, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Indolent Games, creators of the forthcoming mobile FMV game Clive is a Good Guy, has unveiled an innovative app, Live by the Spin, set in the same rich narrative story world.Described as the "digital saving grace for the chronically indecisive," the app takes the complexity out of decision-making, handing over the fate of players to characters set to be explored further in Clive is a Good Guy.We live in an age where social media promises boundless choices but, instead, always leads to echo chambers and attention diversions; Live by the Spin provides the escape. The app celebrates the joy of choice, one coin-flip at a time, with the help of nine completely unique characters brought to life in full motion video by the Hollywood actor Neil Bell (Star Wars: Andor, Dead Man's Shoes, Dune).Bell's performance lends depth and dynamism to each decision in the app; whether it's the divine intervention of a defrocked vicar, or the sharp cynicism of a weary ghost, each coin toss will be an engaging and unforgettable experience. Why settle for the impersonal flip of a regular coin when you can enjoy a thrilling theatrical spinning extravaganza that brings your decision to life?Krishna Stott, founder of Indolent Games, notes, "With Live by the Spin, we wanted to combine entertainment with the utility of decision-making and create a tool that simplified choice. And as well as helping players make life-changing, occasionally mundane, decisions, the app gives you a little insight into the nine characters whirring around Clive's head..."Speaking of his own digital experiences, Neil Bell adds, "It's so easy to be distracted (digitally), so it's easy to be doing five things at once...and actually be doing nothing. I always look for something that makes you think differently about what's going on."As the gaming industry evolves, there's a growing demand for experiences that blend the lines between gaming and cinema. With its upcoming game, Clive is a Good Guy, Indolent Games is positioning itself at the forefront of a new wave of interactivity. As well as featuring Neil Bell playing the nine characters in the game, Clive is a Good Guy will also feature a captivating soundtrack from legendary composer Nobuyoshi Sano, known for his work on games such as Tekken and Drakengard.As Clive's January '24 release date approaches, Indolent Games has hinted at potential beta-testing opportunities for fans and exclusive previews for media partners.Live by the Spin will be available for download via the App Store or the Google Play Store from 19/10/2023.NOTES TO EDITORS:Indolent GamesIndolent Games continues to capture attention by intertwining gaming, drama, and interactive storytelling. As the release date for Clive is a Good Guy nears in January 2024, Live by the Spin offers an exciting entryway into its narrative world.You can download Live by the Spin via the App Store or the Google Play Store from 17/10/2023.For additional insights into Live by the Spin and Clive is a Good Guy, please visit or reach out directly toLive by the Spin - press pack and media filesClive is a Good GuyClive is a Good Guy is an upcoming mobile FMV game by Indolent Games, set to launch in January 2024.The game revolves around a reality game show named "the Mirror", where players navigate the challenges faced by nine different versions of the main character, Clive, all portrayed by acclaimed British actor Neil Bell (known for roles in Dune and Star Wars: Andor. The narrative-driven experience is enriched by a captivating soundtrack from legendary composer Nobuyoshi Sano (Tekken, Drakengard).More info:

