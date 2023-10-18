Nick Carducci Launches U.S. Senate Campaign With A Plan To Retire, Refine And Remit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nick Carducci for U.S. Senate

FAIR HAVEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholas Matthew Carducci is running for U.S. Senate in New Jersey with a new tax policy (taxparty ) that aims to retire social security by lowering income taxes and ending tax minimums while fulfilling social security liabilities, which as of 2023 is $23 trillion.

Carducci earned a political science bachelor's degree at Johns Hopkins University with an economics minor in 2015 and studied public finance and international law at Monmouth University. He is the product manager of a social calendar (Thumbprint), bookkeeping facility (QuickNet), industry assessment tool (Vaults), and contract manager (Scopes). He also invented a voting system that allows for anonymous voting and plans to get a professional accounting MBA to become a CPA.

“Consumer, government, and some corporate debt is not only unsustainable but it's inflationary. While industry recourse royalty is potentially materially beneficial or deflationary, wholesale collectives do not bargain when doctors overbook appointments and pharmaceutical deals expire, and it's best to make the central bank the only lender of bills, no notes nor bonds” says Carducci.“Payday loans are assessed by industry, that's why they're sold at a premium to compound interest loans that charge late fees or apply liens on collateral.”

Carducci believes questions that need to be addressed include whether rising real product wages are inflationary, whether shrinkflation causes economic growth, if the economy grows by cutting taxes because of the deficit, if new production is better than used trade, and whether there are circumstances where labor is costly and at an unnatural point wasteful. Carducci also questions why economists are obsessed with real income if it is for shrinkflation where income is so needed.

Carducci's stance is to tax for reconciliation in remitting to the federal reserve any annual deficit. Those who cannot handle it should constitutionally and“uniformly” lower expenses with policies including the Hippocratic Oath, yet to be met with jailtime for charging for emergency sutures and natal-care, instead of Medicaid.“Medics for all, if we can, with dental and transplants, without medical bills” says Carducci.

Nicholas Carducci is also in favor of very easy immigration policies yet does not mind borders. He generally leans right on government spending and left on monopolies. He believes venues are the real monopolies, and so landlords should be limited in quantity and not necessarily price; that we should microfinance the Department of Housing and BlackRock for implausible use leases on 1 bath condos, storefronts, and office floors.

Carducci's plan includes age-based income taxes, where taxpayers pay social security over a lifetime more; if a new entrant gets into the working age population, they don't pay FICA nor get any social security. Everyone who has paid already will get their money back as FICA reduces by a lifetime denominator. He believes the Social Security Act needs to be fixed.

Carducci believes we need to“End the Fed” and that the recourse is public parks and interest rates instead of payday loans which we pay a little bit more to wait for customers or pay in a year as Article 1.8 implies and Amendment 14 obfuscates; we return 3% for current drilling on dollars for the Interior, and if we go into default, bond holders get it all. Until then, dollar owners should get some of that pie.

Carducci wants a bank that doesn't lend customers' deposits.“Bank fraud is bonk because insurance adjusters need to do their own appraisals and, or credit checks. Insurance fraud is not”, says Carducci. He thinks Trump should have gotten a permit for his own rally-riot and thinks that his approach should have been that“elections are auditable" and requested a recount. Carducci thinks the employee retention and paycheck protection program was free labor, and unemployment benefits are unfair to workers and savers. He says a "national sales tax" means no business and real property deductions, just gift tax exemptions. He also believes the birth rates a lifetime ago made the Holodomor and are responsible for pandemics.

In order to run for office under the banner-slogan“Risk-Free Banking”, Nick Carducci needs 741 more signatures - see change/nickcarducci . He would prefer to discharge student debt to lender-bailouts, as well as liquidate compound interest, that is: end unemployment benefits, rentals, debt, and insurance, or finance, overall.

His opponent, Bob Menendez is currently facing corruption-related offenses in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Case S1:23-CR-00490-SHS). Carducci believes that the next New Jersey Senator should be focused on common-sense policies that do away with inflationary practices. He believes that he will likely win because 65% of voters supported Occupy Wall Street and that support grew to 95% among non-voters.

More information about Carducci's campaign for U.S. Senate can be found on his petition page at change/nickcarducci and by visiting his website at taxparty.

