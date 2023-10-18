Vietnam And Sri Lanka To Formulate Comprehensive Action Plan

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Vietnam and Sri Lanka have agreed to formulate a comprehensive action plan to bolster the relationship between both countries.

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong also expressed Vietnam's willingness to serve as a bridge for enhancing relations between Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka.

He emphasized that Vietnam is committed to taking the initiative in strengthening economic, social and cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in bilateral talks with President Vo Van Thuong during the“Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI) international forum in Beijing today.

During the meeting, President Vo Van Thuong underlined this commitment in strengthening ties between the two countries. The discussions between the leaders covered various critical issues impacting both nations.

To bolster the relationship between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, it was agreed to formulate a comprehensive action plan, with the foreign ministers of both countries taking the lead.

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, the Governor of the Central Bank, provided insights into Sri Lanka's current economic situation and future prospects. The Vietnamese President also shared Vietnam's experiences in rebuilding its own economy and the challenges encountered during the process.

The leaders engaged in extensive discussions on establishing economic and trade links between the two nations, as well as Sri Lanka's agricultural modernization program. This dialogue was underscored as a fresh approach to charting a path forward together.

The event was attended by Foreign Minister Mr Ali Sabry, the President's Senior Adviser on National Security and President's Chief of Staff Mr Sagala Ratnayaka and the Sri Lankan delegation. (Colombo Gazette)