Indian Navy Ship Arrives In Colombo

The Indian Navy ship Airavat, Shardul-class Landing Ship Tank (LST) arrived in Colombo today, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

Commanding Officer of the vessel, Commander Rindu Babu, called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral TSK Perera during the visit.

In line with Government of India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff – Foreign Cooperation, Indian Navy Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna handed over valuable Machinery test and trial equipment including machinery items for the Sri Lanka Navy on a grant by the Indian Government to the Director General of Engineering, Sri Lanka Navy Rear Admiral (E) KWARI Ranasinghe, in a ceremony onboard the ship.

The timely availability of spares would ensure optimal operational availability of the SLN platforms.

The efforts of the Indian Navy are in keeping with its core ideology of 'Bridges of Friendship', towards strengthening it's relations with friendly neighbours.