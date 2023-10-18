Nexthome No. 1 In Office Growth According To NAR's 2023 Residential Franchise Report

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Pleasanton, CA - October 18, 2023 - In a recently unveiled bi-annual report, NextHome was announced as the leader among real estate franchises in net office growth.

The 2023 NAR Residential Franchise Report, made public on Wednesday, October 18th, details the growth and fee structures of 20 exceptional real estate franchisors. Among the nation's best recognized brands, NextHome welcomed 143 new offices into the franchise between 2021 and 2023. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices came in second place by adding 67 new offices, followed by Engel & Völkers North America with 44 new offices – rounding out the top three.

Among the franchises that provided office expansion data for the 2023 report, nine increased their number of offices, eight decreased, and two held steady.















“These NextHome brokers and owners are some of the best in the business – bright, talented professionals who share our vision and people-first culture,” said James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome.“Growing with the right people is crucial when scaling a company. Our growth is both an honor and a testament to our franchise model's strength in an industry that's evolving. At our core, our model is focused on the human experience of buying and selling. NextHome is growing powerfully by providing exceptional technology, marketing, and support centered on the human experience.”

In anonymous surveys by Franchise Business Review, NextHome was recognized as No. 1 for owner satisfaction in the publication's 2023 rankings. It was the third year in a row that NextHome topped the publication's franchise owner satisfaction surveys.

NextHome's growth builds on a track record of success for the nine-year-old real estate franchisor. The company was also recognized in the 2021 NAR Residential Franchise Report as the No. 1 franchise for net office growth. Between 2019 and 2021, NextHome proudly announced 135 new offices.

“We are humbled and honored by the trust these new NextHome members place in us,” said Charis Moreno, Vice President of Sales at NextHome.“It's a privilege to partner with people who share our vision as they take their business to the next level.”

In addition to office growth, the NAR Report also tracked agent growth. NextHome welcomed more than 1,172 agents between 2021 and 2023, making the company fourth nationally in agent count growth.

In the dynamic world of real estate franchising, NextHome maintains an unwavering commitment to elevating humans over houses as people navigate their unique journeys toward finding their next home.

About NextHome, Inc.

NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor with a focus on changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online. Recently ranked as the No. 1 franchise in the country in owner satisfaction, the NextHome franchise has 630 offices and 5,700+ members across 48 states. The company closed over 33,000 transactions in 2022 worth over $11 in volume.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. Each office is an independently owned and operated business.

