Smarter Travel Voluntarily Discontinues“80% Off” Claim In National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT Case

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY – October 18, 2023 – The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs has closed a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge initiated by Fareportal Inc., operator of the online travel agency websites CheapOAir and OneTravel, regarding advertising by Smarter Travel Media LLC.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to NAD.

Fareportal challenged Smarter Travel's“80% off” travel bookings claim featured in search engine ads for BookingBuddy, including Google searches for“CheapOAir” with headlines such as“80% Off Cheap Flights? – 80% Off Student Flights?”

Fareportal argued that the challenged claim was not supported. In response to Fareportal's SWIFT challenge, Smarter Travel informed NAD that during the inquiry it was voluntarily and permanently discontinuing all variations of its“80% off” claim in its online advertising. Therefore, NAD did not review the claim on its merits and will treat the claim, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued.

Smarter Travel agreed to comply. In its advertiser statement, Smarter Travel stated that its“search engine listings have included headlines framed as disbelieving questions – i.e., '80% Off . . . ?' It added“Smarter Travel continues to view such phrasing as properly inviting healthy skepticism on the part of consumers. Yet, we acknowledge the view that at least some readers could misconstrue it as making an affirmative (albeit implied) claim.”

