Orrön Energy AB's Nomination Committee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orrön Energy AB (“Orrön Energy”) is pleased to announce the composition of the Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to be held on 15 May 2024 in Stockholm.



The Nomination Committee has been formed with the following members:



William Lundin (Nemesia S.à.r.l.)

Sussi Kvart (Handelsbanken Fonder AB) Erik Durhan (Öhman Fonder)



At the Nomination Committee's first meeting, William Lundin was elected as Chair of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall make recommendations to the 2024 AGM regarding:



Election of the Chair of the 2024 AGM

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, distinguishing between the Chair and other members, and remuneration for Board Committee work

Election of members of the Board of Directors, including number of members

Election of the Chair of the Board of Directors

Remuneration of the auditor

Election of the auditor Nomination Committee Process for the 2025 AGM, if any amendments are proposed to the Process for the 2024 AGM



Shareholders who wish to present a motion to the Nomination Committee regarding the above-mentioned matters, should contact the Chair of the Nomination Committee, William Lundin, at no later than 31 January 2024.



