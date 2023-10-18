Censinet And First Health Advisory Partner To Deliver Comprehensive Cyber Risk Assurance To Health Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnership Enables Healthcare Organizations to Leverage Unique Risk Advisory Services and Purpose-Built Workflow Automation to Maximize Cyber Risk Reduction

- Carter Groome, CEO of First Health AdvisoryBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- First Health Advisory , a leading digital health risk assurance firm, and Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, and today announced a partnership to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity risk assurance solutions to the health sector and clients. The partnership enables healthcare organizations to leverage First Health's deep healthcare expertise and strategic risk advisory services in combination with Censinet RiskOpsTM, Censinet's flagship software platform for managing and mitigating third-party and enterprise risk.“First Health is experiencing a tremendous period of growth, and we are thrilled to partner with Censinet to further our cloud resilience, third party, and supply chain risk offerings,” said Carter Groome, CEO of First Health Advisory.“Censinet continues to drive innovation in cybersecurity, maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of third-party and enterprise risk management, and enabling our clients to execute on the unique strategic services we deliver."Under the partnership, First Health Advisory and Censinet will deliver comprehensive cyber risk assurance solutions to healthcare organizations, including:● Third-Party Risk Management to assess, manage, and mitigate the risk of third-party vendors, products, and services critical to care delivery and operations.● Enterprise Risk Management to drive greater coverage of recognized security practices like Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP) and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) to strengthen overall cyber resiliency.● Risk Monitoring across clients' third-party portfolio with 'outside-in' security scanning, as well as breach and ransomware alerts.● Dedicated Risk Assessments for Internet-of-Medical Things (IoMT), medical devices, non-technical suppliers, and mergers & acquisitions.First Health's solutions' portfolio assures performance, availability, integrity, privacy, compliance, and resilience for every digital health facet. The Company's proven expertise in healthcare, cybersecurity, technology risk management, and shared governance​ – as well as its relationship network – maximizes the value and impact of its risk advisory services for clients. Censinet RiskOpsTM, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange, enables secure, seamless sharing of cyber risk data across a collaborative network of healthcare organizations and third-party vendors to drive continuous risk reduction. With purpose-built workflow automation, 1-Click AssessmentsTM, and over 36,000 vendors and products in its Digital Risk CatalogTM, RiskOps enables healthcare organizations to perform significantly more risk assessments in substantially less time, reducing the average assessment completion time down from 45-60 days to less than 10 days – the industry's fastest solution.“Censinet is delighted to partner with First Health Advisory. We look forward to bringing our combined capabilities to customers to help them more effectively manage risk,” said Cormac Miller, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Censinet.“Marrying First Health's strategic advisory services with Censinet RiskOps unlocks a unique value proposition for healthcare organizations to assess, plan, and successfully execute a comprehensive third-party and enterprise risk strategy.”About First Health Advisory‍First Health Advisory is passionate about security and privacy in the healthcare domain. Experts in managed security and risk strategy solutions, First Health Advisory collaborates with clients to safeguard their assets, preserve reputations, and protect balance sheets. Its advisors and programs derive value from investments in technology with the understanding that people have the most significant impact on an organization's security posture and its alignment with the goals of the business. For more information, visit .About Censinet‍Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.

