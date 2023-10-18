Krystal Celebrates Icon Status On 91St Birthday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Krystal Restaurants LLC , the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is celebrating their 91st birthday with a sweet gift for their loyal Krystal fans Krystal invites fans to celebrate this major milestone by offering free 4 piece Glaze Bombs on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The birthday gift is available at all participating restaurants. One per guest with a $5 minimum purchase for online/digital orders only.“Our iconic square slider is what originally put us on the map 91 years ago, and now many of our guests throughout the past 91 years have core memories that involve our variety of bite-sized products,” said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC.“We can't wait to celebrate turning 91 years young by offering a sweet treat to our loyal fans.”So, raise a Krystal in honor of their 91st birthday and enjoy free Glaze Bombs. Visit any participating restaurant on October 24 to take advantage of the offer.Throughout its history, the brand has gained attention and popularity among various people including some celebrities who are so passionate about the brand that they invested in the company. In 2021, Krystal teamed up with New York Giants former wide receiver Victor Cruz to expand the brand for the first time outside of the Southeast. Cruz signed a development deal to open new locations in New Jersey. The same year, American rapper 2 Chainz joined the brand as Head of Creative Marketing to help drive brand relevance. He also signed on as a franchise partner to grow locations in Atlanta. More celebrities and influencers followed suit to drive added awareness to the brand through advertising and marketing initiatives and other endeavors. Other notable people who enjoyed Krystal over the years are Elvis, Jimmy Carter, Samuel L. Jackson, Ronald Regan, Joey Chestnut, and more!Since 1932, Krystal has been serving up the iconic square sliders that have made them famous. Over the years, the brand has expanded on this flavor bomb delighting fans with the Original Krystal, Cheese Krystal, Double Krystal, Bacon Cheese Krystal, Classic Chik®, Spicy Chik®, and most recently the new Chili Cheese Krystal - the Krystal slider pairs perfectly with their crispy fries, tots, shakes, and more.“It's been a fantastic journey these past 91 years, and we are looking forward to many more to come,” added Stoehr.“Krystal continues to evolve, and we have proven we're still looking good at 91!”For more information about Krystal, including menu and locations, visit .About Krystal Restaurants LLCHeadquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they've never been afraid to innovate.Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today's Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .For more information, visit krystal or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

