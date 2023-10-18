Wesco Becomes Inaugural Sponsor Of Chicagoland Habitat For Humanity's Regional Repair Collaborative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce that Wesco, a leading provider of electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions has become the inaugural sponsor of our Regional Repair Collaborative. This partnership will have a profound impact on homeowners in need, fostering stronger and more resilient communities across the region.The Regional Repair Collaborative, initiated by Chicagoland Habitat, is focused on addressing critical repairs and improvements for homes in neighborhoods served by the eight Habitat affiliate locations in the six-county area. Wesco's commitment to corporate social responsibility and their mission to support the communities they serve make them an ideal partner for this initiative.As the inaugural sponsor, Wesco provides financial resources and employee volunteers to enhance the reach and impact of the Repair Collaborative. Their dedication to promoting safe and sustainable living spaces aligns perfectly with Habitat for Humanity's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live."We are thrilled to have Wesco as the inaugural sponsor of our Regional Repair Collaborative," said Sarah Brachle Wagner, CEO of Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity. "Their generous support and commitment to making a positive impact in our communities allows us to transform more lives and create lasting change. Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant Chicagoland."An inspiring example of the program's impact is the story of Frank and Shelby. At 91 and 83 years old, Frank's need for a walker and Shelby's reliance on her wheelchair made leaving their home for simple tasks like grocery shopping, doctor visits, and attending church on Sunday increasingly difficult. Their roof was also old and leaking, and they were concerned about their health and safety.Thanks to the Repair Collaborative and the support of Wesco, Frank and Shelby applied with nearby Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley, and soon a team of volunteers arrived to assess the couple's needs. The team worked tirelessly to repair the roof and install a ramp, which made it easier for Frank and Shelby to navigate their home. With the new modifications, they could once again exit and enter their home safely without fear of falling, significantly improving their quality of life and overall well-being.The partnership between Wesco and Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity's Regional Repair Collaborative reflects a shared vision to address the pressing needs of homeowners and uplift communities in the Chicagoland area. Through their combined efforts, Wesco and Habitat for Humanity are set to make a lasting difference, empowering individuals and families with safe and decent living conditions.About Chicagoland Habitat for HumanityHabitat's vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat in Chicagoland is committed to creating opportunities for individuals and families to thrive; to revitalizing neighborhoods and building communities; and to helping transform families through home ownership. We do this by making housing affordable to hardworking people without access to conventional financing and offer individuals a hand up, fueled by our belief in dignity, self-sufficiency, collaboration, and hope. To learn more, visit chicagolandhabitat .About WescoWesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual salesand a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

