Utah Board Of Pardons And Parole Announces Launch Of Electronic Records System

SALT LAKE CITY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole (Board), a critical component of the state's justice administration, announces the launch of its enhanced electronic records system today. The transformative move, which incorporates structured decision-making and evidence-based practices, promises to revolutionize parole processes and help ensure fair, unbiased, and data-driven decisions. This milestone marks the final phase of a 12-part initiative aimed at modernizing and streamlining the Board's operations to an electronic records system."The Board has been working for a number of years on a major upgrade to its process and procedure, with its move to electronic records,” said Jennifer Yim, Administrative Director, Board.“The transition to electronic records is more than just a technological advancement; this framework will provide an enhanced foundation for the Board's decisions, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of an offender's readiness for re-entry into the community.”The new system incorporates a structured decision-making framework into the Board's workflow, an evidence-based system that considers various aspects of an individual's history and behavior that research shows impacts their success upon re-entry to the community.[Board of Pardons VIDEO: Structured Parole Decisions: Enhancing Utah Public Safety ]This systematized approach to decision-making is now "baked into" the Board's technology, ensuring it cannot be overlooked or disregarded. This represents a significant advancement in parole board decision-making in several states, aligning with the broader criminal justice system's shift toward evidence-based practices."Even with technology rapidly changing, the Board has pivoted to incorporate evidence-based practices into our technology, which keeps our practices current," said Yim.The implementation of the electronic records system is expected to enhance the Board's ability to check for bias in decisions, improve record-keeping, facilitate better connectivity among criminal justice agencies, and provide increased access to data for performance assessment.Furthermore, the transition to an enhanced electronic system aligns with the Board's standard of conducting business in an efficient and effective manner, reducing manual processes, creating analyzable data, and helping to enact systems that are backed by research evidence.“This advanced system reaffirms the Board's commitment to serve the community and advance public safety and justice in Utah,” she said.For more information about the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, visit utah.# # #About The Utah Board of Pardons and ParoleThe Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is an independent body established by the Utah Constitution. The Board plays a critical role in the state's criminal justice administration, making fair and informed decisions on parole-related matters, thereby contributing to public safety and offender rehabilitation.

