The First Vertical Communication Agency In Aerospace

CANZO, CO, ITALY, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Orbyx is delighted to announce its official launch in the aerospace sector. The agency represents an unprecedented innovation in the field of communication dedicated to the aerospace world.While numerous communication agencies operate in various sectors, Orbyx is the only agency specialized exclusively in the aerospace sector.The board boasts a deep background with work experience both in corporate communication and in event management and startups, honing their expertise in branding, video production, and digital marketing by collaborating with internationally renowned brands.What makes Orbyx unique is the fusion of this consolidated expertise with the team's in-depth presence and knowledge of the aerospace sector. The founders have a thorough understanding of the communication challenges and needs in the aerospace market, making Orbyx an ideal partner.((Our slogan,“No more swooshes, just elevating your brand”, encapsulates our mission to move away from common visual clichés in the industry, aiming to take brands to a higher level. We want to make it clear that we focus on elevating the brand without resorting to the same tired symbols.)) says Jonathan Polotto, founder, and Communication Director.Furthermore, Orbyx is the organizer of Lariospace, an original event in the aerospace sector, offering inspiring talks, exhibitions, and networking opportunities. The event boasts prestigious participants, including the European Space Agency, NASA, Leonardo, Telespazio, D-Orbit, Argotec, and many others.The services are structured into three phases, similar to an aerospace mission:1. Mission Preparation: Branding, Visual Identity, Tone of Voice, Company Positioning2. Launch: Website Creation or Restyling, Visual Content (Video, Photos, Animations, Corporate Audiovisuals)3. In Orbit: Media Channel Management, Editorial Planning, Content CreationOrbyx is here to open new horizons in aerospace communication.((We are ready to collaborate with companies and institutions, whether they are startups, events, or projects in the early stages that need preliminary communication services to consolidate their brand, or established corporations, events, and businesses that need to rejuvenate and refresh their communication methods to attract new audiences with an engaging appeal)) concludes Daniele Aversa, Brand and Web Designer at Orbyx.

