Clarence So And Travis May Join Prognos Health As Independent Board Members

- Sundeep Bhan, CEO, Prognos HealthNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Prognos Health , the most-trusted provider of real-world data (RWD), today announced the addition of Clarence So and Travis May to its board of directors as independent board members. Their combined expertise promises to help Prognos scale as it unlocks the power of data to improve health.Clarence So, who led Salesforce in roles including Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and EVP, has been an integral part of the tech giant's journey from a startup to a $200 billion enterprise. "I'm excited to help Prognos grow and scale their RWD marketplace in the healthcare sector,” Clarence shared.“I am committed to helping them drive towards the vision of transforming health outcomes. Oncology and rare disease data is some of the most valuable data in the life sciences market and Prognos is dedicated to simplifying access to these valuable insights.”Travis May, CEO of Shaper Capital and a prolific entrepreneur, brings with him a history of leading innovative ventures, including LiveRamp's transformation into a billion-dollar enterprise and Datavant 's notable $7 billion merger with Ciox Health. "Health data is scattered across thousands of vendors and data silos, holding back research and analytics that can save lives,” Travis remarked.“I have been impressed with Prognos' vision of creating a marketplace to make it easier for customers to access data across many vendors, and I'm excited to support their journey ahead."“We are pleased to welcome Clarence and Travis to the board of directors,” said Sundeep Bhan, CEO of Prognos Health.“They both bring valuable and timely perspectives that will help Prognos scale in the healthcare RWD sector. Building on the momentum from Prognos Health's recent equity financing of $23 million, bringing Clarence and Travis to Prognos is part of our plan to continue advancing our goal to provide quality, accessible data to the healthcare industry.”About Prognos Health:Prognos Health is a trusted provider of actionable real-world data (RWD) that is driven by its mission to unlock the power of data to improve health. Prognos offers the leading managed RWD marketplace, accelerating the development and delivery of innovative therapies and improving health outcomes by offering fully integrated and harmonized lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients. Prognos Health's platform provides a comprehensive and integrated view of patient health, enabling researchers, payers, and providers to make better decisions about care. Prognos Health is focused on building the largest source of Oncology genomics data to support commercial and observational research use cases in the life sciences industry.

