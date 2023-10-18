Barfresh Highlights A Number Of Recent Wins Within The Education Channel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion Includes Seven New School Districts with Over 1,000 New School Locations



Company Secures One of The Top Five Largest School Districts in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the“Company” or“Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, has continued to expand its presence within the education channel and announced today a number of recent large wins within the education channel. The Company recently secured a number of additional new school districts, including seven serving over 1,000 new school locations. These districts, representing a collective population of over 750,000 students, will serve the Company's ready-to-drink smoothie products. Additionally, one of the seven new districts is in the top five largest school districts in the United States.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated,“We have continued to grow our penetration within the education channel and have recently added several substantial new school districts, to include one of the largest school districts in the country. Our carton smoothie product has quickly been adopted by new and existing customers within the education channel and we expect continued success as we ramp capacity to approximately 25 million to 30 million annual units by the end of this fiscal year. We still have a lot of white space within this channel and are working towards better aligning our supply and demand as we increase our carton capacity and look to bring on a new bottle co-manufacturer, setting our Company up for long-term growth.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as“grow”,“expand”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“should”,“hypothetical”,“potential”,“forecast” and“project”,“continue,”“could,”“may,”“predict,” and“will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

