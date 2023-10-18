Stoneco Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 10Th, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE, B3: STOC31) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, November 10th, 2023 at 5:00pm ET (7:00pm BRT). A press release with third quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at .

The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its third quarter 2023 financial results on October 23rd, 2023.

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

