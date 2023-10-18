Stoneco Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 10Th, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE, B3: STOC31) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, November 10th, 2023 at 5:00pm ET (7:00pm BRT). A press release with third quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 21 3958 7888. Callers from the UK can dial +44 330 088 5830. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone's investor relations website at .
The Company also hereby informs that it will initiate its Quiet Period related to its third quarter 2023 financial results on October 23rd, 2023.
About Stone
Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.
Contact:
Investor Relations
MENAFN18102023004107003653ID1107264680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.