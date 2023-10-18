Italian football bans Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli for betting violations

(MENAFN) Italian midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who plays for Juventus, has been slapped with a seven-month ban by the Italian football governing body due to his infringement of betting regulations. This decision follows an agreement reached between Fagioli and the Federal Prosecution, leading to a 12-month suspension. However, five of those months will be commuted to rehabilitation, accompanied by a fine of 12,500 euros (equivalent to $13,204). The violations in question pertain to Article 24 of the CGS, which expressly prohibits betting on football events organized by governing bodies such as FIGC, UEFA, and FIFA.



In addition to the suspension and fine, Fagioli, aged 22, has been mandated to embark on a therapeutic journey to overcome his gambling addiction. This marks a significant step in addressing the personal struggles he has been facing as a result of his involvement in illicit betting activities.



The origins of this illegal betting scandal were brought to light through the scrutiny of Fagioli's actions. The Italian daily newspaper, La Stampa, reported that Fagioli had become a subject of a criminal investigation related to the use of illegal online betting platforms, alongside other individuals under suspicion. The gravity of the situation was further magnified when two prominent Italy midfielders, Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali, were also implicated in this scandal, with their involvement stemming from their association with Fagioli.



In an attempt to unravel the extent of Fagioli's involvement in illegal betting activities, the Italian police took statements from Zaniolo and Tonali during the Italian National Team's training camp. This signifies a growing concern within the Italian football community regarding the potential influence of such activities on professional players and their integrity in the sport.



Fagioli's recent history includes a loan spell at Cremonese during the 2021-22 season, after which he returned to Juventus and played a pivotal role in the team during the previous season. In the current season, he has participated in six matches in the Italian Serie A division, showcasing his football skills and potential.



It's worth noting that despite this setback in his career, Fagioli had previously earned a cap for the Italian national team in a 2022 friendly match against Albania. His journey back to the football field will undoubtedly be accompanied by intense scrutiny and efforts to rehabilitate both his image and career in the sport.

