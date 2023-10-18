Forgetting Afghan Women's Suffering Is A Profound Tragedy: PWMA

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Powerful Women's Movement in Afghanistan (PWMA) stresses the importance of seeking justice for survivors of the Herat tragedy and the Balkh explosion. They want to ensure that Afghan women's problematic situation is not overlooked.

Through the issuance of a statement, this movement has emphasised that the Taliban administration has marginalized human rights and women's rights, restricting them with“violent” tools and decrees, which have pushed half of society to the margins.

It is worth noting that the forces of the Taliban authorities arrested Neda Parwani, one of the women protestors, along with her child and husband approximately a month ago in Kabul. About ten days later, Julia Parsi, a senior member of the“Spontaneous Women's Protest Movement of Afghanistan,” was also detained along with her child by these forces in Kabul.

In the statement issued by the Powerful Women's Movement of Afghanistan, they state that“alongside seeking justice for the survivors of the Herat earthquake and the suicide attack in Balkh, this movement emphasizes that forgetting the dire situation of women is a deeper and more painful tragedy that leads society towards decline.”

On the other hand, Munisa Mubariz, a women's rights activist, says that the recent conflicts between Israel and Hamas have drawn the attention of the global community and caused Julia Parsi and Nida Parwani to be overshadowed and forgotten in the interim government's prisons.

Ms Mubariz further states to Khaama Press News Agency ,“While the international community, especially the United States, has turned its back on Afghanistan and is not paying attention to its human rights situation, the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflicts have diverted attention from the violation of women's rights by the Taliban.”

The Taliban administration has consistently suppressed street protests by women, and women activists have previously experienced imprisonment in the interim government's prisons.

The Powerful Women's Movement of Afghanistan has called on the United Nations to seriously follow the cases of Neda Parwani and Julia Parsi and break the silence for the freedom of these imprisoned women.

Despite nearly a month since these two women's rights activists were detained, the Taliban administration has not provided any information regarding the reason for their detention and their whereabouts.

The interim government believes that Afghan women's rights are ensured within the framework of Islamic laws and sees no need for demands for rights.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram