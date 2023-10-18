Israel plans on invading Gaza Strip following Biden`s departure

(MENAFN) According to reports from Der Spiegel, sources suggest that any potential Israeli ground offensive in Gaza is anticipated to occur after United States President Joe Biden concludes his visit to the region. These anonymous sources indicate that the timing of such an operation would be deemed "almost impossible" while Biden is in Israel.



This report comes shortly after the White House confirmed Biden's scheduled visit to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday. The visit aims to demonstrate United States support for Israel amidst its conflict with Hamas, while also addressing humanitarian concerns in war-torn Gaza. The United States has expressed apprehensions about the situation escalating into a broader conflict if other regional powers become involved.



In a recent post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), President Biden stated, "On Wednesday, I’ll travel to Israel to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack. I’ll then travel to Jordan to address dire humanitarian needs, meet with leaders, and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians’ rights to self-determination."



Israel has assembled a significant number of troops along its border with Gaza, indicating preparations for a potential ground operation in the enclave. This move is part of Israel's response to the October 7 incursion by the Palestinian militant group Hamas into Israeli territory, an attack that resulted in the loss of approximately 1,400 lives, with a majority being civilians.



