TEDPIX closes Wednesday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) saw a notable decline as the TEDPIX, its benchmark index, dropped by 7,698 points, reflecting a 0.38 percent decrease, and ultimately closing at a level of 2,023,546 points.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stands as a pivotal entity within Iran's financial landscape, serving as one of the four primary share trading platforms in the country. The remaining three include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB). This quartet of exchanges collectively contributes to the vibrancy of Iran's financial sector, facilitating the trading of a diverse range of financial instruments and assets.



At the helm of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) is Majid Eshqi, who has been instrumental in shaping the organization's strategic direction over the course of the past year. Notably, one of the organization's primary strategic thrusts has centered around the overarching goal of bolstering the involvement of the country's private sector within the stock market. This strategic emphasis aligns with broader economic and financial objectives, aiming to foster a more robust and dynamic financial ecosystem.

