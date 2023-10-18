Palestinian Envoy says merely one resolution can keep ‘gates of hell’ closed

(MENAFN) Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the ambassador of the Palestinian Authority to Moscow, emphasized that convening an international conference with a limited timeframe for Israeli and Palestinian negotiations is the most promising approach to mitigate violence in the Middle East. He asserted that this is crucial to prevent further escalation, warning that without progress towards a two-state solution, the situation could worsen significantly.



Nofal clarified that the Palestinian Authority's stance is not against the Jewish people or the existence of the Israeli state. Rather, they advocate for coexistence through a two-state solution, believing it can bring positive change to the lives of both Palestinians and Israelis.



The region is currently grappling with a dangerous surge in violence triggered by a recent incursion by the Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza into southern Israel. While Hamas largely controls Gaza, the Palestinian Authority is based in the West Bank.



In response, the Israeli military has conducted extensive bombardments in Gaza and escalated its longstanding blockade, which has been in place since 2007. Israel has expressed its determination to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas.



There are concerns that Israel may opt for a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave, a move that could potentially prompt involvement from other regional actors, including the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The situation remains highly complex and potentially volatile.



MENAFN18102023000045015687ID1107264595