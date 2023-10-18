GCC stocks slide on surge in geopolitical risks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets reacted to the resurgence in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as concerns affect risk appetite. Traders could follow current developments and efforts to de-escalate tensions.

The Dubai stock market recorded another round of price corrections in reaction to the increased geopolitical risks in the Middle East. The market was able to stabilize to a certain extent after the initial fall thanks to the strong local fundamentals. However, caution could dominate and the main index could continue to see downside risks.

The Abu Dhabi stock market followed its national counterpart as geopolitical tensions weighed on the market as a whole. While the main index remains above its previous low, it could remain exposed to price corrections.

While the Qatari stock market continues to see a downtrend overall, the geopolitical tensions could add to the current risks.

The Saudi stock market faces downside risks after a rebound during the last two days as geopolitical tensions increase and traders could move to secure their gains. At the same time, the surge in oil prices could alleviate the extent of the declines to a certain extent.





MENAFN18102023006667014463ID1107264592