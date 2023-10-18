Robotic Lawn Mower Accessories Market is Dominated by Europe

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The total revenue generated by the robotic lawn mower accessories market was USD 317 million in 2022, and it will grow at a rate of 5.30% in the years to come, to touch USD 480 million by 2030, as per a market report by P&S Intelligence.



The offline category will dominate the industry, because of the presence a numerous conventional retailers and distributors. Though, online channels will become significantly popular in a number of regions in the years to come.



This is ascribed to the growing consumer predisposition toward online platforms due to a number of benefits, for example click-to-pay options, doorstep deliveries, wide-ranging product comparisons, and discounts.



Furthermore, the growing count of companies seeking to boost their presence in the market with the help of e-commerce platforms will propel the online category in the years to come.



The residential sector dominates the industry. Residential users prefer grass lawns as they provide improved aesthetics and exterior to residences.



So, numerous companies offering gardening tools are laying emphasis on increasing their product portfolios for homes. The heavy use of these machines by households in North America and Europe, because of the increasing preference for green, open areas, is powering the industry.



Furthermore, the increasing pace of infra development, as well as the growing count of households interested in landscaping, has considerably boosted the sale of related equipment and its afterparts in the residential sector.



Blades/knives, had a substantial share of about 17%, in the past, and the sales of these parts will grow significantly in the years to come. The demand for blades will increase as they are the main working part in lawn mowers. This is the reason that blades/knives observe the most deterioration of all the components of mowers, their blunting is also a fact.



Europe will have the highest revenue from the sales of these blades/knives.



Europe dominated the robotic lawn mower accessories market with 56% share in 2022. Furthermore, the dominance will continue till the end of this decade, and it will be followed by North America.



The high requirement for accessories is credited to the increasing acceptance of robotic lawn mowers. The fast-growing residential communities in France, the U.K., and Germany, as well as the increasing tourism industry, are encouraging governments for spending on recreational arenas, which, powers the requirement for landscaping apparatus.



Another important factor powering the requirement for the associated accessories in Europe is trending in DIY gardening.



Growing urbanization, and the increasing interest of people in gardening are the main factors powering the demand for robotic lawn mower accessories all over the globe.





