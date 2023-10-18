With 198 Participations at the Local Level and 88 at the Gulf Level:

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 18 October 2023: Hamdan bin Rashid Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the commencement of the central arbitration process for its 26th edition of its educational awards, spanning both the local and Gulf levels. These awards aim to recognize outstanding achievements of students, teachers, educational professionals, schools, and supporting institutions.

Dr. Ali Al Kaabi, Chairman and General Coordinator of the Central Arbitration Committees, commented on the commencement of the central arbitration process for the 26th edition of the local and Gulf awards, “Hamdan Foundation employs the best global standards and the latest tools in the arbitration process to ensure the accuracy of the results. The Foundation has consistently sought to enhance and update its arbitration process to align with the highest standards.”

Dr. Al Kaabi added “the arbitration process aligns with the Foundation's goal of recognizing and honoring excellence, as well as providing support to outstanding individuals in the UAE and the GCC countries. This effort is part of Hamdan Foundation's broader mission to achieve excellence in education, keeping pace with advancements in technology, and fostering innovation, in line with the goals and vision of our wise government and its continuous efforts to advance education by supporting educators, schools, universities, and enabling them to fulfill their noble mission while encouraging excellence among our students and graduating generations capable of taking on responsibilities in driving progress and development.”

The organizers of the awards have highlighted that the award has witnessed a significant increase in participation at both the local and Gulf levels. The total number of local participants has reached 198, compared to 177 in the 25th edition. Meanwhile, at the Gulf level, the number of participants for this edition is 88, compared to 77 in the previous 25th edition. The total number of entries for the ‘Distinguished Student’ category at the Gulf level is 32, and for the ‘Distinguished Teacher’ category, there are 34 entries, while the ‘Distinguished School’ category has received 22 entries.

The award comprises several categories, including the ‘Distinguished Student’, ‘Distinguished Undegraduate University Student’, ‘Distinguished Teacher’, ‘Distinguished Educator’, ‘Distinguished School’ and ‘Education Supporting Institutions’.

It's worth noting that the award has undergone several developments, particularly in the central arbitration processes at both the local and Gulf levels. Criteria have been modified and improved. The submission process has been refined using the assessment mechanism, and the electronic arbitration system has been enhanced to ensure it achieves its goals in fostering a culture of excellence and innovation, improving the quality of education, and providing support and nurturing for the gifted and innovative. Throughout the past years, the award has consistently achieved its objectives in identifying and celebrating distinguished individuals, highlighting their achievements and innovations, and providing them with support and recognition.

The arbitration committees consist of an elite group of experts in all the award's categories and fields, who have received appropriate training to stay up-to-date with the latest developments, ensuring that the arbitration process aligns with international standards.





