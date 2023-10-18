Nayax Provides A Business Operations Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX) (“ Nayax ” or the“ Company ”), a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that an internal analysis of actual and potential effects of the ongoing war in Israel has concluded, based on what we know as of today, that the war has not materially disrupted the Company's business operations, nor is it expected at this time to have a material adverse effect on the Company's ongoing business operations.



Specifically, the analysis concluded that there are no current or expected material interruptions to the Company's business continuity, supply chain, sales of products or services, backlog of orders or employee productivity. While the Company's R&D center is located in Israel, only approximately 8% of its revenues are derived from Israel, and such revenues are not currently expected to be materially impacted by the war.

Because the security situation in Israel is developing rapidly, the Company's conclusions about the impact of the war on its business operations and financial results may change as the war continues. Nayax will provide further public updates as warranted. The Company also recommends reference to our risk factor titled "Political, economic and military conditions in Israel could materially and adversely affect our business" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2023. The report can be found here: Nayax SEC Filings

Yair Nechmad, Nayax co-founder and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are heartbroken by the horrific acts of violence and terror that occurred in Israel. As always, our first responsibility during these uncertain times is the health and safety of our employees and their families. Our deepest condolences to all the people and families who have been affected and have lost loved ones. We hope for the safe and speedy return of all the hostages. Our thoughts are with our employees and customers in Israel. While the terrible situation in Israel continues, we remain confident in the execution of our strategy and long-term growth plans.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants increase their revenue while decreasing their operational cost. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit

