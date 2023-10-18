Yoshitsu Co., Ltd To Launch Direct-Sale Stores In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd ("Yoshitsu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Japan, today announced that the Company is set to launch direct-sale stores (the“Stores”) in Canada. Through the opening of the Stores, the Company expects to streamline its operational processes, improve its speed of responding to customer preferences, and enhance its brand awareness in the Canadian market.



The Stores in Canada are designed to cater to the local demand for Japanese products, which will offer the comprehensive range of products, from beauty essentials, such as cosmetics and skincare, to health commodities, including over-the-counter drugs and nutritional supplements. The diverse product line will also include sundry products, such as home goods, and other products that will include food and alcoholic beverages Stores will be equipped with local warehouses to support their operations.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented,“Launching our direct-sale stores in Canada is a transformative step for Yoshitsu. By expanding our operations into Canada, we aim to not only align with the preferences of Canadian consumers, but expect to also refine our business model to bolster profitability. We anticipate that the Stores will elevate the overall customer journey – from the customers' shopping experience to our post-purchase interactions with them. Our aspiration is to blend Japanese craftsmanship and quality into the Canadian retail landscape.”

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, and other products in Japan. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

