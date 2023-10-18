(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With football season in full swing, Dickey's Barbecue Pit guests can enjoy game day without the stress of prepping and cooking.

The world's largest barbecue brand is helping football fans across the country enjoy a variety of delicious options so they can focus on what's most important this time of year, football! Whether it's a watch party for two or a tailgate event of many, Dickey's can provide the perfect pit-smoked meal for football fanatics' winning dining experience. The worldwide barbecue brand has a variety of pack options including:

two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12.

“Dickey's Barbecue Pit and football have always gone hand in hand,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.“Our variety of pack and catering options team up perfectly for a small house party or a larger fan gathering. Be the MVP at your event, and order Dickey's today.”

Dickey's fans can enter code 5OFFPACKS to receive $5.00 off packs while ordering online at dickeys or on the Dickey's App and call 866-BARBECUE to speak to our catering experts.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc ., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys .

