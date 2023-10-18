Electrify Expo Drives EV Adoption In Miami With Nearly 20,000 Demo Rides

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Electrify Expo welcomed large crowds to Miami-Dade Fairgrounds to ride and demo products from brands like Tesla, BMW, Ford, Porsche, Kia, Gocycle, Super73, Volvo, VW and more

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, continued its US tour moving south to Miami-Dade Fairgrounds where attendees experienced over 1 million square feet of the world's leading EV brands on multiple demo courses. Floridians showed up for Electrify Expo's third year in south Florida making it a huge success for the region's growing interest in EV adoption. From leading automakers to innovators in electric mobility, nearly 20,000 demo rides took place over the weekend offering attendees the opportunity to try before they buy.

Volvo's EX90 fully-electric SUV and EX30 compact electric SUV were a huge draw for attendees, as they made their public debut in Miami. In addition, the highly-anticipated, all-new Kia EV9 SUV was on display showing off its impressive third row seating, before hitting the road later this year. Volkswagen, Mitsubishi and Porsche also made their Electrify Expo return showcasing their fleet of popular EVs including the Microbus from VW, PHEV Outlander and Taycan. Ford was also back with the Thrill Zone, with professional race driver Collete Davis demonstrating the Mustang Mach-E 1400 capabilities by drifting through the high speed demo course.

“South Florida is a hot market for EV adoption,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo.“The growing demand makes an event like Electrify Expo the perfect place for consumers of all ages to experience the thrill of going electric. Our attention now turns to Austin as we prepare for the final stop of our tour season. There are some big surprises planned for Austin, but what's really creating all the buzz right now is this year's chance for consumers to drive brand new EVs on the Formula 1 Race Track at our venue at Circuit of the Americas! This will definitely be a must-experience event.”

The last stop of the 2023 season will take place on November 10-12 in Austin, TX. In addition to the public festival, Electrify Expo will host Industry Day on Friday, November 10, the EV Industry's premier networking event including major brand announcements, product reveals, and networking opportunities. Tickets for the event are on sale now at .

