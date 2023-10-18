Phonism To Streamline Configuration Of Snom's M500 DECT Systems And SIP Phones For Zoom Phone Resellers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TIGARD, Ore., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snom Americas, a leading provider of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, has announced a strategic alliance with Phonism, the world's leading solution to deploy, manage, secure, and migrate devices at scale. The Snom-Phonism collaboration empowers distributors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) globally offered Zoom Phone to have a seamless zero-touch deployment and installation experience for the Snom M500 DECT phone system and other Snom-certified SIP devices.



The Snom-Phonism alliance means resellers and end-users will enjoy a hassle-free experience when the Zoom-certified Snom telephones arrive. By integrating Phonism's robust platform, Snom devices are automatically pre-configured by distributors and already working with Zoom Phone. This ensures the Zoom-certified Snom phones are delivered“Ring Ready,” eliminating customer configuration errors often impacting other SIP phone manufacturers and endpoints.

"Snom Americas is always looking for ways to enhance the user experience. By collaborating with Phonism on 'Ring Ready' deployments, we ensure that our Zoom-certified devices, especially the popular Snom M500 DECT phone system, are fully operational with Zoom Phone,” said Marc Magliano, Snom Americas' Vice President-Channel Business-The Americas.“This alliance is a testament to our commitment to simplicity and efficiency."

As remote work and digital communication continue to rise, the demand for reliable and easy-to-use cloud telephony solutions is more critical than ever. This alliance between Snom Americas and Phonism ensures that businesses using Zoom Phone can effortlessly integrate Snom's DECT and certified devices, enhancing their communication capabilities without the technical hurdles.

"Our mission at Phonism has always been to simplify VoIP device management. Aligning with Snom Americas allows us to further this mission, making it easier than ever for Snom distributors and Zoom Phone resellers to provide their customers with a seamless experience," said Phonism CEO Steve Lazaridis .

Phonism's integration with Zoom Phone allows businesses to deploy, manage, secure, and migrate devices to Zoom Phone effortlessly. Connecting these platforms provides an automatic hierarchy sync and imports devices into a feature-rich admin and user experience. Phonism offers a compliance lock for supported devices on Zoom Phone, further preventing the tampering or misconfiguration of settings and firmware. Technician onsite visits and truck rolls have become a thing of the past, and 95% of device support tickets are eliminated.

Key benefits of Phonism's integration with Zoom Phone include:



Zero-Touch Provisioning of Zoom Phone-certified Snom devices

Accelerated Migrations to Zoom Phone

Enhanced security, performance, and experience with Compliance Lock

Visual Button Management

Remote Command + Control

Bulk Moves, Adds, Changes, Deletes Network + SIP Management Tools



For more information about this alliance or to explore the range of Snom devices optimized for Zoom Phone, please visit Snomamericas.



About Phonism

Phonism is the world's leading solution to deploy, manage, secure, and migrate devices at scale. With a focus on centralizing and simplifying, Phonism enables businesses to use previously unsupported devices on the platform of their choice.

About Snom

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support. Parent company VTech® is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 303). For more information, please visit .© 2023 VTech Communications, Inc.

