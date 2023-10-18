(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in management October 18, 2023 3.00 p.m.





Changes in Panostaja Oyj's Management Team





Minna Telanne, Panostaja Oyj's Development Director and member of the Management Team, has resigned from Panostaja. Telanne will continue in her position until April 2024.

"Minna has had an important role in the development of Panostaja for the past ten years. Minna's contribution has been particularly great in developing our own management system and supporting our investments. I warmly thank Minna for her excellent contribution to the company," says CEO Tapio Tommila.





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO





Additional information:

CEO Tapio Tommila, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled MEUR 137,9.



