Doubledown Interactive To Report 2023 Third Quarter Results On November 8 And Host Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the“Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, announced today that it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. On the call, DoubleDown management will review the Company's financial results and provide a business update, followed by a question-and-answer period.
To access the call, please use the following link: DoubleDown Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call . After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at: DoubleDown Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast , or via the Investor Relations page of the DoubleDown website at doubledowninteractive . A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.
About DoubleDown Interactive Company Contact:
DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.
Joe Sigrist
+1 (206) 773-2266
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni or Richard Land
JCIR
+1 (212) 835-8500
