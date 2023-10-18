Playtika Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2023 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available on Playtika's Investor Relations website at playtika . To listen live, participants may register here to be provided with dial-in details.
About Playtika
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.
Contact
Investor Contact
Tae Lee
SVP, Corporate Finance
Press Contact
Darlan Monterisi
EVP, Global Head of Communications
