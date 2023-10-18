Biosyent Launches Menopauseinformation.Ca On World Menopause Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce the launch of menopauseinformation, a comprehensive online platform designed to empower peri-menopausal and menopausal women across Canada.



Menopause is a natural transition that every woman experiences, and understanding this transition is crucial for a smoother journey. The menopauseinformation website aims to provide vital information and resources to help women navigate through this transition with confidence. By being informed, women can engage in more effective discussions with their healthcare providers, leading to better-managed menopause experiences.

This platform offers a wealth of up-to-date information including expert insights from trusted Canadian menopause doctors, frequently asked questions, and engaging blogs. BioSyent is collaborating with these reputable experts to demystify the biological and emotional changes occurring during menopause, ensuring women have the knowledge and support they need to make informed decisions about their health.

“Menopause is a significant phase in a woman's life, and we recognize the importance of providing up-to-date and accessible information to support women in Canada,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent.“We are committed to empowering women to take charge of their health by understanding menopause and engaging with their healthcare providers with confidence.”

"On behalf of the board of directors of the Canadian Menopause Society (CMS), we are happy to endorse this educational initiative on menopause,” said Dr. Wendy Wolfman, President of the CMS and Dr. Nese Yuksel, President elect of the CMS.“This series of videos will help inform individuals about the common symptoms of menopause, long term consequences and management approaches. The Canadian Menopause Society is committed to advancing the health of individuals at and beyond the menopause transition through educational programs and practice based initiatives.”

For more information or to explore the menopauseinformation website, please visit:



or contact:

Email:

Phone: 905-206-0013

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol“RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.