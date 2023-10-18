2023 Depression Clinical Trials Feasibility Risk Assessment And Planning For Success Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Feasibility Risk Assessment and Planning for Success - A Depression Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a review of global depression clinical trials derived from the the Clinical Trials Database and Feasibility Planner. The aim of this report is to provide analyses of these trials, coupled with analyses of what to expect when running a similar trial.

As the prevalence of depression has increased, the outlook of it has also changed in positive ways. Better support and services for depression as well as the increase of discussing this order has lead to an increase of depression clinical trials. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in that.

Key Highlights



COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of depression clinical trials

Depression clinical trials are being ran all around the world, with North America having the most

Top sponsors for depression trials are Eli Lilly and Massachusetts General Hospital

The important of eliminating delays in depression clinical trials It is essential to select the right trial design, such as sites and investigators

Reasons to Buy



Identifies and analyses depression clinical trials by multiple trial designs, such as trial start year, phase and virtual components.

Examines the effect of COVID-19 on depression trials

Gives reason for certain trends seen in depression trials

Uses the Publisher's Feasibility Planner to help to improve trial planning

Comparison of enrollment parameters for different trials to an industry average Provides analysis of best suited clinical trial sites and investigators for depression trials

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table and Figures

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction



Report Scope Methodology

4 Global Depression Clinical Trial Landscape



2021 Was the Leading Year in Depression Clinical Trials

Phase I Has Dominated Depression Trials Since 2020

Single-Country Tops Multinational for Depression Trials

North America Has the Most Depression Clinical Trials

Non-industry Sponsors Lead Overall in Depression Trials

Eli Lilly Is the Top Industry Sponsor

Massachusetts General Hospital Tops Non-industry Sponsors

Phase IV Has the Longest Enrollment Period and Trial Duration

Two-Thirds of Depression Trials Have Achieved Endpoint Status

Decentralized Clinical Trial Used More in Depression Trials Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mobile Healthcare and Telemedicine Used the Most in Decentralized Clinical Trials

5 Feasibility Planner - A Depression Case Study



Low Accrual Rate Is the Top Reason for Trial Termination in All Phases

Enrollment Rate Higher in Industry Average Compared to Five Trials

Number of Subjects and Sites Comparison of Five Trials to Industry Average

US Also Has the Most Recommended Sites for Depression Trials

Pennsylvania, US Is the Top Choice for Depression Clinical Trial Sites US Has the Most Recommended Investigators for Depression Trials

6 Key Findings

7 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Eli Lilly

Massachusetts General Hospital

CVS

Johnson & Johnson GlaxoSmithKline

