Gaza-Israel War: Unwinding Britain's Knotted Ball Of Mutual Hate

(MENAFN- Asia Times) At a time like this, one hesitates to delve into the rights and wrongs of the tragedy unfolding in Israel and Gaza. Certainly, it's worse than pointless to indulge in tit-for-tat condemnation based on a myopic perspective that looks back no further than the last outrage by one side or the other.

History, however, tells us clearly where the ultimate blame lies for the current situation, which is merely the latest consequence of the perpetual disaster initiated more than a century ago by the perfidy of the British government.

Britain, with its back up against the wall at the height of World War I, had its own interests at heart when, in November 1917, foreign secretary Arthur Balfour wrote a fateful letter to Lord Rothschild, scion of the international banking family and a prominent British Zionist.

The

Balfour Declaration , as it came to be known, declared that“His Majesty's Government view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the achievement of this object.”

Both the British government and the Jewish state that would eventually take root in this document soon forgot the proviso that

“nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.”

Britain cared little for the Zionist ambition to create a homeland for the Jews in the Holy Land. Its motive was to secure the financial and political support of influential American Jewry for Britain's war against Germany.