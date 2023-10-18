Codapet Expands Its Network Of Licensed Veterinarians In Kansas City For In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.

- Dr. Tom Del PicoKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet is expanding in Kansas City and surrounding areas by adding a 2nd veterinarian, Dr. Tom Del Pico. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.“We are delighted to add our 2nd veterinarian in Kansas City. A peaceful passing at home is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets. They get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home, " says Dr. Gary Hsia.“I hope that every family in Kansas City becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option.”Dr. Gary Hsia along with Dr. Karen Whala and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."An In Home experience avoids the many pitfalls and problems of bringing our pets into the hustle and bustle of a clinic. Home is quiet and comforting and predictable for both pet and parents,” says Dr. Tom Del Pico. Dr. Tom Del Pico joins Dr. Amy Roberts as the second veterinarian serving pets and pet parents in the Kansas city area.Dr. Del Pico has a 40 year career in both livestock/equine and companion animal clinical medicine. As the years progressed, the livestock and horses moved out of the area and his clinic's emphasis became 100% small animals. His particular interests ran toward surgery and allergic disease management. He and his wife enjoy their two crazy Weimaraners and he races pigeons as a side hobby.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly 'ready', but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet's end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.2. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.3. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.4. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.5. Personalized Care: In-home euthanasia allows for personalized care tailored to the specific needs of each pet and their family. Veterinarians who provide this service often take the time to understand the unique circumstances surrounding the decision, offering guidance, empathy, and compassion throughout the process. This personalized approach ensures that both the pet's physical comfort and emotional well-being are prioritized.6. Minimized Travel Discomfort: For pets who are experiencing pain or discomfort, traveling to a veterinary clinic can exacerbate their condition. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, reducing any potential discomfort or stress associated with traveling. This is particularly beneficial for pets with mobility issues or those in advanced stages of illness.7. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Kansas City. Group aftercare begins at $205 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 26 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

email us here

CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home