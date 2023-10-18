Canam's Investor In Jefferson Energy Project II Receives I-526E Approval

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jefferson Energy Project

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

It is CanAm's first such approval based on an investment in a project located in a“high unemployment area”.

- Walter S. Gindin, General Counsel at CanAm Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm”) is pleased to announce that USCIS has approved our first Form I-526E, approximately 13 months after it was filed. It is CanAm's first such approval based on an investment in a project located in a“high unemployment area” under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (the“RIA”). The I-526E approval was for an investment in the Jefferson Energy Project II, a $28 million loan to fund the further expansion of the facility to support nearby refinery businesses in the Port of Beaumont region of Texas. The Form I-956F petition for the Jefferson Energy Project II was approved on June 21, 2023, among the first projects approved after the passage of the RIA.

"Since USCIS approved the Form I-956F for the Jefferson Energy Project II, we have been eagerly awaiting approval of the first related I-526E petition. We are thrilled to have received USCIS's prompt approval of the Form I-526E, " remarked Walter S. Gindin, General Counsel at CanAm Enterprises. "It demonstrates that USCIS is earnestly in the process of implementing the goals of the RIA. We extend our hearty congratulations to the investor for achieving this significant milestone. This achievement further underscores CanAm's longstanding history of successful EB-5 investments and our unwavering commitment to providing immigrant investor families with top-quality projects," Gindin added.

###

About EB-5 Program

Administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the EB-5 Visa Program provides qualified foreign investors and their family members the opportunity to earn conditional visas in return for investing $800,000 in job-creating development projects located in high-unemployment areas of the United States. The new EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which became effective on May 14, 2022, instituted a host of integrity and other rules to enhance the EB-5 Program.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises, with over three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the US and Canada, has a demonstrated track record of success. Having raised and invested over $3 billion in more than 65 projects, CanAm has earned a reputation for credibility and trust. To date, CanAm has repaid more than $2.26 billion in EB-5 capital from over 4,500 families. CanAm manages several USCIS-designated regional centers that stretch across multiple states. For further information, please visit canamenterprises.

For more information, please visit .

Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. EB-5 related decisions should be guided by the advice of and consultation with professional immigration attorneys, tax and financial advisors. Investments made through the U.S. EB-5 program must be“at risk” in the same way that investments in stocks or equity funds carry an inherent risk. There is no guaranteed financial return.

Clare Chen

CanAm Enterprises

+1 212-668-0690

email us here